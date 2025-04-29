Ukrainian Deminers Complete Final Course of Mriya Aid’s Yearlong 'Train & Equip' Program

Ukrainian demining professionals at outdoor presentation at the MAT Kosovo training centre Ukrainian female deminer performing explosive demolition exercise during IMAS EOD training

Over 165 Ukrainian Defence Personnel Certified to Help Clear Dangerous Explosive Remnants of War

This program has been extremely effective in strengthening our national mine action capabilities.” — Col Ruslan Berehulia, Main Dept of Mine Action, MOD

KYIV, KYIV REGION, UKRAINE, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukrainian deminers and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) professionals from various demining units of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully completed a four-week training course this month, earning Level 3 IMAS EOD international certifications. They have returned to Ukraine to be deployed to remove dangerous mines and explosives from various regions, including those with high civilian populations.

IMAS - International Mine Action Standards - are governed by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining and are considered to be the international gold standard of certification in humanitarian demining. IMAS certification ensures consistent safety protocols and improved efficiency when working in EOD and mine action across contexts. IMAS EOD Level 3 certification provides graduates with the ability to work and dispose safely a wide variety of explosive remnants of war as a team leaders or site supervisors.

This most recent and final IMAS EOD Level 3 course in this program, held at the Mine Action Training Centre MAT Kosovo, was organized by the initiative and financial support of the Canadian non-profit organization Mriya Aid, as part of its yearlong "EOD Train and Equip" program. Founded in February 2022 by Canadian defence, security, and management experts, Mriya Aid is dedicated to supporting Ukrainian military and emergency services to enhance survival at the front lines and to strengthen societal resilience through medical infrastructure and demining initiatives in Ukraine.

Launched in March 2024 with the backing of the Government of Canada, the Mriya Aid 2024 EOD Train & Equip program provided training and equipment to 138 Ukrainian demining and EOD professionals in 2024. Thanks to additional donor funding, the program expanded into 2025, providing specialized equipment and training opportunities for 166 Ukrainian deminers, including 19 women. Some trainees progressed beyond Levels 1 and 2, returning to complete IMAS EOD Levels 3, while a few of Mriya Aid’s former EOD program graduates from 2022 and 2023 returned to complete Level 3+ certification. In total, 176 certifications were awarded in this Train & Equip program, 47 of which were at Levels 3 and 3+.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Mriya Aid has organized and paid to train over 250 Ukrainian EOD and demining professionals.

Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Main Department for Mine Action, Civilian Protection, and Environmental Safety, emphasized the significant impact of Mriya Aid’s "Train and Equip" program in Ukraine. “The challenges Ukraine faces today - vast areas contaminated by mines and a wide variety of munitions, including those banned by international conventions - require a large effort of professionals trained to the highest international standards," says Colonel Berehulia. "Mriya Aid and the Canadian government have provided critical support exactly when it was needed. This program has been extremely effective in strengthening our national mine action capabilities."

During the training, Ukrainian EOD specialists gained hands-on experience neutralizing various types of ordnance, including surface- and air-launched munitions, guided munitions, depleted uranium-containing devices, rocket fuel components, chemical agents, and a range of aerial bombs.

Lesya Granger, CEO and Chair of the Board of Director of Mriya Aid, noted that quantity and quality are both of utomost importance when it comes to equipping Ukraine with the human and material resources to clear its territories of unexploded ordnance. “At Mriya Aid, we work to strengthen Ukraine’s national capacity by investing in Ukrainian demining professionals. That has been our motivation. Ukrainian trainees have consistently been top performers. Their drive to improve pushed us to expand the program, raise additional funds, and deepen our commitment. Moreover, the equipment provided to the deminers is tailored to meet the specific needs of Ukrainian specialists, with much of it manufactured by Ukrainian companies who continually improve based on feedback from the field."

The instruction was delivered by seasoned experts at MAT Kosovo who brought operational experience from Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, the Balkans countries, and other post-conflict zones. Importantly, all training was conducted in Ukrainian, and course content is continuously updated to address the evolving threats faced in Ukraine.

Founded in 1999, MAT Kosovo is a certified training centre regarded as one of Europe’s and the world’s leading institutions for explosive ordnance disposal training. It provides comprehensive theoretical and practical training for deminers from around the globe, including hundreds of Ukrainian men and women since 2022.

Ben Remfrey, Co-founder of Praedium Consulting Malta and the Managing Director of MAT Kosovo, added, "We are proud that our resources, infrastructure, and experienced instructors have been part of empowering Ukrainian deminers. Our graduates are unique assets to the mine action community. They are trained to safely conduct demolition operations using both high- and low-order techniques in real-world conditions. Our curriculum is fully delivered in Ukrainian and is constantly updated to meet emerging threats."

FACTS (according to the data of Ministry of Defence of Ukraine)

- 139,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory - about 23% of the country - remain contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, making Ukraine the most mined country in the world.

- These explosive hazards pose significant risks to the lives of over 6 million Ukrainians, particularly in de-occupied regions. ​Demining helps render these regions safe for civilians.

- Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been 1,158 civilian casualties due to mines and explosive remnants of war, including 335 fatalities. Among the deceased are 18 children.

- Currently, 89 certified mine action operators are engaged in demining efforts across Ukraine, 24 of which are government-affiliated. Despite these efforts, the country faces a shortage of trained demining professionals to address the extensive contamination.

