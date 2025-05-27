Chicago Field Office to host Trade Day 2025

CHICAGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Chicago Field Office will host Trade Day 2025 at the Hilton Oak Brooks Hills Conference Center June 10.

The free event is open to the public and will provide trade professionals, brokers, and industry stakeholders an invaluable opportunity to stay informed and connected. Trade Day will address critical trade topics, allow the trade community to engage with partner government agencies and connect with CBP personnel including Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

This year’s theme is “Evolving with the Changing Trade Landscape”. CBP will address topics on De Minimis, Customs Trader Partnership Against Terrorism, Intellectual Property Rights, and Tariffs.

Registration is open now. To register for this free event, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2025TradeDay. If you have any questions, feel free to email us at CHICAGOFIELDOFFICETRADEDAY@cbp.dhs.gov. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Licensed brokers can take advantage of continuing education credits by attending. Additionally, CBP Recruitment staff will be available to discuss career opportunities. This event is closed to the media.

