Sunflower Garden Festival is a family friendly event for Summer 2025

TORONTO , CANADA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-area families searching for a summer experience that brings together music, wellness, nature, and play will find all of that and more at Sunflower Garden Festival , an alcohol-free outdoor celebration taking place Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario.Held at the picturesque Campbell’s Cross Farm, just a short drive from Toronto, Sunflower Garden Festival offers an immersive environment designed to engage guests of all ages. The serene festival grounds, surrounded by blooming sunflower fields, offer a vibrant, welcoming space for parents and children alike to experience live performances, hands-on activities, food, and wellness offerings in a celebration of music and mindfulness.Festival organizer, singer/ DJ and sound healer, acclaimed yoga teacher, and spiritual guide, Luciana Santaguida has created Sunflower Garden Festival as an alternative to other summer events that tend to be alcohol-focused experiences. Sunflower Garden Festival is intentionally designed to be inclusive, multi-generational, and centered around music and connection.Families can explore a full day of scheduling that begins at 11 a.m. General Admission tickets are now available for purchase.“I wanted to create a place where people could dance and enjoy music. A place where people could presently connect and be together,” Santaguida said.The festival will include a thoughtfully curated Local Vendor Market featuring handmade goods, art, clothing, wellness products, and mindful snacks. The market is interactive and engaging, allowing children and adults to connect with vendors through creative, hands-on experiences rather than passive browsing. Programming throughout the day includes live musical performances, DJs, group movement sessions, and community-centered installations that encourage families to participate together, whether that means creating art together, dancing, meditating, or simply relaxing in the natural surroundings.“It's about creating harmony,” said Santaguida. “Finding these moments to pause, reflect, and be present are so rare.”Sunflower Garden Festival features activities cultivating both excitement and calming energy. While children are encouraged to dance freely, explore the sunflower and corn pathways, or take part in youth focused workshops such as drumming circles and freeze dance, families will also find areas dedicated to grounding practices such as movement sessions and sound healing. An Artzone to get creative together, fun family-focused workshops and a kids Playzone are also on site for the littles to enjoy. Children will also have the opportunity to participate in yoga, and there will be plenty of drinks and snacks available. This day brings together many unique ways for parents and children to experience the event together.The festival also features a carefully curated botanical bar serving non-alcoholic drinks made from organic herbs, fresh ingredients, and locally sourced botanicals. Food vendors on-site will offer a range of healthy and family-friendly meals, including wood-oven pizza, locally sourced snacks, fresh meals, plant-based options, and cold treats like espresso and gelato.“Unlike traditional music festivals that may be overwhelming for children or focused primarily on adult entertainment, Sunflower Garden Festival places well-being and joy at the heart of its programming,” said Santaguida. “Mindfully curating every detail to elevate your vibe and nourish you - from the food and beverages on site, to the musical acts, the wellness programming and the art activations.”The location of Campbell’s Cross Farm provides ample space for families to spread out and move at their own pace. Whether they're picnicking under the trees, walking the fields, enjoying the flower-lined views or forest walks, the venue offers many spaces to explore.VIP tickets are also available with access to a shaded lounge, dedicated washrooms, a private bar, exclusive parking, and a special festival gift. While all festivalgoers benefit from a substance-free environment, VIP guests can enjoy a comfortable retreat when needed.With its focus on connection, music, mindfulness, and natural beauty, Sunflower Garden Festival is poised to be the most family-friendly summer event in the Greater Toronto Area. Families can secure their spots now. Children 5 and under are free, and youth tickets are available for youth 6 years to 17 years of age.

