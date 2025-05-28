Better Than Booze Mocktails Launch at Walmart, Expanding Access to Premium Alcohol-Free Beverages

Now available in 437 Walmart stores across eight states, Better Than Booze’s Mocktail Variety 6-Pack offers a bold, alcohol-free alternative

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Than Booze , the Nashville-based non-alcoholic beverage brand that is redefining what it means to raise a glass, has officially launched in Walmart stores across key Southern and Midwestern states. As of April 2025, the brand's fan-favorite Mocktail Variety 6-Pack is now available in 437 Walmart locations throughout Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas and Wisconsin.With traditional alcohol sales on the decline and consumer demand growing for sophisticated, better-for-you beverage alternatives, Better Than Booze is making bold, flavorful mocktails more accessible than ever, without compromising on taste or experience. Crafted with premium ingredients and inspired by classic cocktails, the ready-to-drink lineup is designed for those who want to celebrate with all the flavor and none of the aftereffects.“We created Better Than Booze to bring people a new way to enjoy life’s moments without the downsides of alcohol,” explained Drea Groeschel, Co-founder and CEO of Better Than Booze. “This Walmart launch allows us to reach even more consumers who are looking for elevated, alcohol-free options they can feel good about — whether they’re celebrating something big, looking for a refreshing summer beverage or just winding down on a weeknight.”The Walmart launch marks a pivotal moment in Better Than Booze’s retail expansion. The brand has rapidly gained national momentum since its debut, now available in nearly 2,000 on- and off-premise retail locations across the country. The new rollout at Walmart is a six-month test phase, laying the groundwork for potential broader expansion through 2026.“Our mission has always been to make the decision to go alcohol-free an easy and exciting one,” added Groeschel. “Being on shelves at Walmart is a major step in normalizing and celebrating that choice across the country.”The exclusive $14.27 price point at Walmart offers customers an affordable entry into the elevated world of alcohol-free mixology. While the products are not yet available for purchase on Walmart.com, shoppers can use the brand’s store locator to find their nearest participating location.Better Than Booze remains committed to creating inclusive, social drinking experiences that go beyond the can — one that supports a modern lifestyle centered on connection and fun.Visit DrinkBetterThanBooze.com to learn more and explore all of the brand’s beverage offerings.About Better Than BoozeFounded in Nashville in 2022, Better Than Booze is a trailblazing non-alcoholic beverage brand on a mission to redefine the way people celebrate. Crafted with premium ingredients and inspired by classic cocktails, its ready-to-drink mocktails and THC beverages are designed for those who want all the flavor and none of the compromise. With a presence in more than 1,500 locations nationwide, Better Than Booze is leading the cultural shift toward better-tasting, alcohol-free alternatives that deliver on quality, flavor, and fun. Learn more at https://drinkbetterthanbooze.com/ or follow @betterthanbooze on Instagram.

