Mayor's Cup Softball Tournament Begins on June 19

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce registration is open for the 2025 Mayor's Cup Softball Tournament. The tournament will kick off on Thursday, June 19. For more information and to register a team, visit boston.gov/parks-sports.

This year will be the 28th Annual Mayor’s Cup Softball Tournament. Teams from across the city will be battling on the diamond for the title of “Boston’s Best” in divisions 10U, 12U, 14U, and 18U.

“Recreational sports build memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to see our neighbors partake in some friendly competition in the Mayor’s Cup in Boston’s historic parks this summer.”

The Mayor's Cup Kick-Off Festival will be held on Thursday, June 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Clemente Field in the Back Bay Fens, located at 100 Park Drive, Fenway. The festival will feature family fun activities, and more. Tournament games will continue in neighborhood parks on Thursday and Friday nights, with the final championship games returning to the Fens.

In addition to games and activities, information regarding upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston will be available to families and residents. This tournament is sponsored by P&G.

“The Mayor’s Cup Softball Tournament is a highlight of the summer season, bringing together young athletes and communities from across Boston,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “We’re proud to celebrate 28 years of competition, teamwork, and community spirit, and we look forward to cheering on all the players as they take the field.”

