Governor Stein Honors Military Appreciation Month

Last week Governor Josh Stein presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to 104-year-old Joe Balogh, a pilot and WWII veteran, for his exceptional service to his country. May is Military Appreciation Month, and Governor Stein was proud to mark the occasion with Major Balogh.

“North Carolina’s service members put their lives on the line to protect our country and our freedoms,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to proclaim Military Appreciation Month to recognize people like Major Balogh who have served our county with dedication and bravery.”

Click here to read Governor Stein’s proclamation recognizing Military Appreciation Month.