Governor Stein Visits Western North Carolina to Commemorate the One-Year Milestone of Hurricane Helene

Governor Josh Stein traveled to western North Carolina this weekend to commemorate the one-year milestone of Hurricane Helene and honor the lives lost during the storm. This week, the Governor highlighted the progress made over the past year in rebuilding the region’s infrastructure and investing in the people and small businesses across western North Carolina.

“One year ago, Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina, altering the course of people’s lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Since then, I have been filled with pride and admiration for the strength and resilience of all the people I’ve met working their tails off to rebuild. Let us all use this milestone to recommit ourselves to match our neighbors' grit and urgency in support of their recovery.”

📍Pigeon River Gorge: The rebuilding of Interstate 40 is but one example of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s recovery efforts. NCDOT has reopened more than 97% of state-maintained roads that were closed because of the storm.

📍 Biltmore Village: Governor Stein visited small businesses that have worked hard to reopen and need continued support to stay open.

📍 Blue Haven: The Governor joined Eric Church’s organization, Chief Cares, to honor the resilience of Helene survivors and celebrate recovery progress through the building of new affordable housing.

📍 Warrensville: The New River is a key component of Ashe County’s recreation economy. The Governor joined local partners for the groundbreaking of the river’s first public access on the North Fork. It’s not just about rebuilding the old; recovery is also about building afresh.

📍 Lansing: Lansing saw ten feet of floodwater run straight through its downtown. The town’s ribbon-cutting ceremony represented Lansing’s strength and the start of a vibrant new chapter.

📍 Burnsville: Governor Stein explored small businesses and talked to the owners about the year they’ve experienced.

📍 Mill Spring: The Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program helps folks like Ms. Sherry Logan get back into their homes. The Governor met with Ms. Logan to see firsthand how North Carolinians are building back stronger – and to hand over the keys to her new home.

📍 Tryon Stadium: Hurricane Helene took 108 neighbors from us. Without the courage and dedication of our first responders, that number would have been much higher. Governor Stein was honored to thank them for their bravery and their service.

📍 Chestnut Hill Baptist Church and Valley Hope Church: The Governor attended remembrance services on Sunday to honor the 108 North Carolinians lost to Hurricane Helene, praying for strength for their families.

Governor Stein continues to urge the federal government to deliver for western North Carolina by passing $13.5 billion in new appropriations to get people back into their homes, support small businesses, and rebuild critical infrastructure.