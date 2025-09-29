Governor Stein’s September Column: Keeping Kids Safe Online

This month Governor Stein is reminding North Carolinians about helpful tips to support students’ online safety and mental health. Media outlets are invited to publish the column below from Governor Stein.

Keeping Kids Safe Online

Governor Josh Stein

September 2025

Students are settling into the school year, and we must do everything we can to keep them safe. That includes wherever they are – at school, in their neighborhoods, and online. Approximately 96% of U.S. teens say they use the internet every day, and the share of teens who report being online “almost constantly” has nearly doubled. We must take steps to ensure kids’ mental health and safety in the digital world.

Online safety: Protecting your child in the digital world

The internet creates opportunities for learning and socializing, but it also poses real risks. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in helping children navigate the online landscape safely. Here are some tips to ensure your child’s online safety:

Spend time with your children online, guiding them through safe practices.

Teach them about internet safety, privacy settings, and recognizing inappropriate content.

Keep an eye on their online activity and be aware of the apps and websites they use.

Encourage them to report any uncomfortable or harmful behavior they encounter online.

Help your kids develop their critical thinking skills so they can avoid falling victim to fake content that’s filling their social media feeds.

Talk to them about people they may meet on social media or on games. Make sure they know the risks of engaging with people they haven’t met in real life.

Online mental health: Keeping a balanced digital life

A 2023 study found that adolescents who spent more than three hours per day on social media faced double the risk of mental health problems, including depression and anxiety. We cannot just accept this problem. That’s why this year, I launched a Task Force on Student Safety and Wellbeing, which is thinking holistically about how we can support students’ mental health. One strategy they recommended is to limit students’ use of cell phones while at school. The General Assembly passed a bill with that limit, and I signed it into law. If students can log off social media for the eight hours a day they are at school, schools become that much more engaging and less stressful.

Here are some steps parents can take to support their children’s mental health online:

Encourage open conversations about their online experiences and feelings.

Set and enforce healthy limits on screen time.

Promote a balanced lifestyle with offline activities and face-to-face interactions.

Watch for signs of stress or anxiety related to online activities, and seek professional help if needed.

Mental health and online safety are two sides of the same coin. By engaging with your children, setting boundaries, and being a source of support, parents can help their kids have a positive and secure online experience. Remember, the world our children are navigating is very different from what many parents experienced growing up, and staying informed and involved is key to their well-being.