Dotgo Announces Support for Apple on its Flagship RCS Platform, Expanding Rich Business Messaging to iPhones

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dotgo, the global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business, has announced support for Apple’s iPhone on its flagship RCS platform, marking another industry-first milestone. Following Apple’s rollout of RCS for Business with iOS 18, Dotgo now enables businesses to deliver rich, interactive messaging experiences to their iPhone users.With Apple joining the RCS ecosystem, brands can finally reach their entire customer base with rich and interactive messaging, regardless of device. This development opens up unprecedented opportunities for personalized marketing, enhanced customer service, and secure, spam-proof communications.Dotgo’s advanced visualization and optimization capabilities empower businesses to preview how RCS messages will appear on Apple devices, ensuring compelling and impactful customer engagement. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots on RCS can handle customer inquiries swiftly, offering personalized recommendations and instant support, thereby enhancing overall customer experience."Apple’s adoption of RCS marks a pivotal moment in business messaging–one that is richer, more interactive, and more consistent across both Android and iOS. Dotgo is proud to be the first RCS platform to offer visualization and optimization for Apple devices, enabling businesses to elevate their messaging strategies and connect with customers more effectively than ever before", said Surinder Anand, Chief Technology Officer and VP, Product Management at Dotgo.According to Mobilesquared, a leading provider of intelligence solutions on the business messaging industry, Apple's entrance into the market, with support over iOS devices, will grow the number of active users by 989 million over the next two years, taking RCS’ total base to 2.91 billion active users globally. Although Android is the dominant operating system in the majority of markets, the inclusion of Apple provides SMS-like ubiquity to brands in almost every market, increasing the value proposition of RCS for Business amongst enterprises.“RCS support in iPhones is massive for RCS. In the US, Apple more than doubles RCS’ reach to close to 200 million users which will make it the showcase market for RCS business messaging. With the World Cup heading to North America in 2026, there will be no better occasion to demonstrate the power of RCS’ rich messaging and engagement capabilities across both Android and iOS devices. Dotgo’s proactive approach in integrating Apple support is helping brands make the transition to the richer, more engaging RCS channel” said Mobilesquared’s chief messaging officer Nick Lane.RCS for Business is currently available on iPhones in eight key markets: the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, and Japan. Businesses interested in creating RCS campaigns optimized for Apple can reach out to sales@dotgo.com. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com About DotgoDotgo, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Dotgo MaaP, the RBM Hub, Bot Store, world’s first and largest directory of RCS bots, RichOTP, and RichSMS™. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of GSMA and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com

