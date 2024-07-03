Gupshup and Meta along with SMSB (Sudan Medical Board) and Shabaka launch Telemedicine Chatbot for Sudanese Refugees
This project is a testament to our belief that technology can be a force for good, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to support humanitarian causes around the world”LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup, the world’s leading Conversation Cloud, in collaboration with Meta, the Sudan Medical Specialization Board and non-profit Shabaka today announced the launch of a telemedicine chatbot providing healthcare access for Sudanese refugees in Egypt, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, , Libya, Djibouti and other neighboring countries. The innovative solution aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services for the Sudanese refugee population.
— Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup
The ongoing conflict and violence in Sudan has forced over 8.6 million people to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in neighboring countries
This initiative aims to address the urgent healthcare needs of over 800,000 Sudanese refugees who currently have limited access to essential medical services in Egypt and its neighboring countries. By leveraging the chatbot, patients can now connect with healthcare professionals via WhatsApp, making medical assistance more accessible and efficient.
The chatbot, accessible through WhatsApp via a web URL or QR code, will be promoted by participating doctors and Shabaka, a non-profit organization which is a part of the Africa Foundation of Development (AFFORD) based in the UK. After providing initial information, patients are routed to a triage team of healthcare professionals who evaluate their issues before connecting them to one of over 18 specialty doctors supporting the service.
The telemedicine chatbot provides a seamless omnichannel experience for refugees to connect with medical professionals from any internet-enabled device in a secure and regulatory-compliant manner. It currently supports Arabic and English, with additional languages to be added based on demand.
“We are honored to be part of this humanitarian project that aims to provide essential healthcare services to Sudanese refugees in need. By leveraging the power of conversational AI and the reach of WhatsApp, we can make a significant impact on the lives of these individuals who have faced immense challenges. This project is a testament to our belief that technology can be a force for good, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to support humanitarian causes around the world," said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup.
"The partnership with Gupshup and Meta allowed several Sudanese medical professionals to successfully engage in our very effective telemedicine program to service civilians in need following the eruption of the war and various challenges in accessing healthcare services", said Dr Sara Ibrahim Abdelgalil, Senior Advisor and Project Lead- Telemedicine at Shabaka.
With the launch of the chatbot, Gupshup, Meta, and the Sudan Medical Specialization Board hope to make a positive impact on the lives of refugees and inspire others to join the effort to improve healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide. The telemedicine chatbot is a shining example of how technology can be leveraged to address pressing social issues and improve the lives of those in need. By providing a convenient and accessible platform for healthcare access, this initiative has the potential to transform the lives of thousands of Sudanese refugees in the region
About Gupshup
Gupshup is a Conversation Cloud that enables businesses to advertise, communicate, and converse with their customers by leveraging AI and CPaaS. Gupshup’s conversational engagement solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, Dream11, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With an industry-trained Conversational AI platform and real-time unified profiles, Gupshup powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 billion, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit www.gupshup.io.
About Shabaka
Shabaka is a diaspora-led organization focused on the role of diaspora and migrants in humanitarian preparedness, response, and recovery. Shabaka specialises in research, policy, and practice, contributing to knowledge on the role of diasporas and migrants in humanitarian action. Its team of multi-disciplinary, multi-generational and multi-lingual professionals with lived-experience believe in innovative solutions to complex problems.
Vandana Vandana
Gupshup
vandana.v@gupshup.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube