Foxlink and Luminys Demonstrate Strategic Vision for Smart Security and Robotics at GTC Taipei

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At GTC Taipei 2025, Luminys Systems Corp . (Luminys), a leading provider of security and smart building solutions, and its parent company, Foxlink , unveiled Foxlink’s Integrated Strategy in Smart Security and Robotics, a blueprint for building a globally coordinated, AI-enhanced ecosystem.At GTC Taipei, Freddy Kuo, Chairman of Luminys and Special Assistant to the President of Foxlink, alongside Johnson Zhan ph., Robot R&D Department leader of Foxlink hosted a session titled, “Foxlink’s Advancing Security and Manufacturing with NVlDlA-Powered Robotics.” The discussion demonstrated how Luminys and Foxlink are applying NVIDIA technologies—including Jetson AGX Orin™, GR00T N1, Isaac™ Sim, TensorRT™, Metropolis, X-Mobility, and RIVA—to develop robotics designed for real-world deployment.A Next-Generation Security System in MotionCentral to this vision is Foxlink’s NVIDIA Edge AI platform-powered robotic dog system, now equipped with cutting-edge AI, facial recognition, modular sensing, and autonomous navigation capabilities, marking a leap forward in commercial security applications.Developed in partnership with SYNC ROBOTIC and powered by NVIDIA, its robotic dog system and Robot-Based Smart Manufacturing integrates a suite of advanced features:• Facial recognition for personnel whitelist/blacklist identification and seamless security system integration• Modular sensors for abnormal heat detection and real-time environmental data collection• SLAM-based mapping for autonomous mobility in complex environments• Virtual parkour training in NVIDIA Omniverse to prepare the robot for diverse terrain conditions• LLM integration to enhance reasoning, interaction, and adaptive decision-making in real time• NVIDIA ReMEmbR to build and reason over long-horizon memory for robotic dog navigation• NVIDIA GR00T N1 will help us fine-tune a cross-embodiment robot system through the collection of virtual and real data, and finally apply it to theproduction lineThese capabilities converge in a single robotic platform, optimized for enterprise and campus security, disaster response, and patrol use cases.Further reinforcing the depth of Foxlink’s innovation pipeline is the inclusion of the GR00T Dexterous Hand–an advanced robotic manipulation system that showcases the company’s core R&D and engineering prowess. While distinct from the robotic dog in terms of immediate application, the GR00T system stands as a testament to the serious technical muscle powering the development of next-generation robotics, AI infrastructure, and deployment capabilities.“We are proud to unveil the innovative infrastructure resulting from our creative and technical partnership with the SYNC ROBOTIC team. Their extensive experience in automation and robotics has supported the development of advanced solutions like the security robot dog and the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1-powered Dual-Arm Dexterous Hand,” said Kuo. “At Luminys, we’re applying AI to the world’s toughest problems—security, safety, and mobility. We’re excited to continue our work with partners to offer versatile industry solutions.”A Strategic Ecosystem for Global DeploymentFoxlink’s broader transformation is anchored in three cross-border innovation pillars:• Luminys (U.S.) – Commercializing the AI security stack for enterprise environments• Ubilink (Taiwan) – Providing the AI infrastructure via Ubilink, Taiwan’s largest AI supercomputing hub• SYNC ROBOTIC (Taiwan) – Driving field-tested development and integration with partners like Shin Kong SecurityTogether, Luminys, Ubilink, and SYNC ROBOTIC form a vertically integrated and geographically distributed ecosystem. SYNC ROBOTIC serves as the field lab in Taiwan for rapid prototyping and customer validation, Ubilink provides the supercomputing backbone for AI training and robotics development, and Luminys anchors market deployment in the U.S. This tripartite structure ensures Foxlink’s technology is designed, tested, and scaled with real-world commercial use in mind—creating not just breakthrough products, but a globally replicable smart security ecosystem built to meet evolving market demands.For more information on the session and GTC Taipei, visit here About LuminysFounded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: www.luminyscorp.com

