Luminys Advances Strategic Roadmap with Transition to Foxlink Manufacturing

Luminys' Next Chapter

Transition Marks Major Step Forward as Luminys Strengthens North American Market Presence

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminys Systems Corp. (Luminys), a leading provider of smart, sustainable, and connected technology solutions, is advancing its strategic roadmap as it transitions to the supply chain network of Foxlink , a global leader in electronics manufacturing and the parent company of Luminys. This transition marks a significant step forward as Luminys positions itself for long-term growth in the North American market.Manufactured by Foxlink and its affiliates, Luminys’ solutions comply with applicable U.S. laws and regulations—including FCC and NDAA requirements—and meet industry standards around cybersecurity and data privacy. This transition solidifies Luminys’ commitment to building a more robust presence across the U.S. and Canada, paving the way for future growth and innovation.“Our goal at Luminys has always been to fully transition our supply chain to Foxlink—and this launch presents a significant step forward,” said Freddy Kuo, Chairman of Luminys and Special Office Executive Assistant at Foxlink. “Transitioning our supply chain to Foxlink will unlock the next era of Luminys as a leading provider of security and smart building solutions, allowing us to play an expanded role in the North American market. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling the Luminys brand and introducing new, cutting-edge products to meet growing customer demand.”Looking ahead, Luminys remains focused on accelerating its growth in the U.S. and Canadian markets, with strategic initiatives designed to further expand its footprint and introduce innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the security and smart building sectors. As part of its U.S. growth strategy, Luminys is prioritizing investments in localized manufacturing and supply chain enhancements through its partnership with Foxlink. This transition will enable faster delivery times, improved operational efficiency, and greater responsiveness to U.S.-based customers. The company also plans to establish a stronger regional presence by increasing its sales and support teams, enhancing customer service capabilities, and forging key partnerships with distributors, system integrators, and technology providers across the country.As the company continues to evolve, Luminys remains dedicated to providing its customers across North America with best-in-class support and technology solutions. To learn more, please visit: https://www.luminyscorp.com/ About LuminysFounded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: www.luminyscorp.com

