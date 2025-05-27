Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of state Rep. Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Schreiber-Beck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, May 29, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect as state Rep. Cynthia “Cindy” Schreiber-Beck of Wahpeton is laid to rest.

Schreiber-Beck died May 18 at age 70. She had served in the state House of Representatives since 2015 and also served as executive director of the North Dakota Agricultural Aviation Association for nearly four decades and as a commissioner on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission from 1997 to 2022.

Armstrong directed flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Schreiber-Beck’s burial, which will take place during a private ceremony Thursday in Wahpeton. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Fargo Air Museum, 1609 19th Ave. N., with visitation starting at 2 p.m.