Epic New Norfolk Food Hall Selects Norwich’s Epos Now as Official Tech Partner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark destination celebrating Norfolk’s culinary excellence has officially opened its doors, powered by homegrown technology. The Norfolk Food Hall , a 3,500 square-foot showcase of the region’s finest artisan producers, has selected Epos Now , the Norwich-founded global point-of-sale and embedded finance platform, as its exclusive technology partner.Strategically located adjacent to the Norfolk Showground, the vast new venue opened on 22nd May and represents a major investment in the county’s food and drink sector. Developed with the support of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, the Food Hall is on a bold mission to champion Norfolk’s thriving community of independent food artisans, growers, and makers and bring their creations to locals and tourists alike under one architecturally stunning roof.Inside, visitors will find a vibrant tapestry of independent vendors offering everything from rare-breed charcuterie and award-winning cheeses to small-batch gins, craft bakery goods, and farm-fresh produce. More than just a retail space, the Norfolk Food Hall features live demo kitchens, tasting areas, pop-up dining zones, and educational exhibits designed to inspire and inform.Behind the scenes, powering this modern-day marketplace, is Epos Now. Headquartered just miles from the site, Epos Now has grown from a local startup into a global leader operating in 11 countries and serving over 90,000 retail and hospitality businesses. Yet despite its international scale, the company remains deeply committed to Norfolk, making it the natural tech partner for a venture with such local heart and ambition.Epos Now’s cutting-edge point-of-sale systems, integrated payments, and cloud-based business management tools enable Norfolk Food Hall’s vendors to run smarter, faster, and more efficiently, from the till to the back office.Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO of Epos Now, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this transformative project. Just like many of the producers showcased in the Food Hall, Epos Now was born in Norfolk. Supporting this celebration of local talent, passion, and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. It’s more than a partnership — it’s a homecoming.”The Norfolk Food Hall is expected to become a flagship attraction for the region, drawing thousands of visitors each week and playing a vital role in strengthening Norfolk’s position as one of the UK’s most exciting food destinations.

