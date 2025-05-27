Governor Kotek Meets with Students Learning Construction Skills, Building Homes

Salem, OR – Last week, Governor Tina Kotek visited Amity High School’s Construction Trades program, led by John Stearns, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director for Amity School District, where students learn technical skills in construction and manufacturing.

“Thank you to the students, staff, and partners who are building transitional homes through Team Oregon Build to help Oregonians who need shelter from the streets or after a disaster,” Governor Kotek said. “I was so impressed by the students’ skills and sense of mission to help their neighbors. Truly awesome.”

The program at Amity High School is part of the Team Oregon Build (TOB) program, funded through the Career Connected Learning framework within the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). TOB is a partnership between the state, local education and community leaders, and the construction industry with two main goals: introducing students to high-wage, high-demand career pathways in the construction trades, and making a difference for communities grappling with homelessness and wildfire recovery.

The students showed the Governor the cottages they are building and spoke about their experiences learning construction trades in school. They told the Governor about how these classes keep them engaged and excited to come to school, and the pride they take from learning skills that help others and that they can take with them into the workforce.

“Team Oregon Build has provided so many opportunities for my students,” John Stearns said. “Building a cottage forces students to plan ahead. Building for someone else forces students to think outward to those less fortunate. These young people will be workforce ready when they graduate and organizations on the ground now have real resources at their disposal to help Oregon's most vulnerable people.”

A representative from the Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) joined the Governor to share how the agency works with TOB to address housing needs across Oregon. In 2024, cottages the students built were utilized during the wildfire season to house firefighters on duty and shelter wildfire survivors.

View pictures from the visit here.



