FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Governor Kehoe Provides Update on May 16 Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe provided an update on the recovery efforts following the devastating severe storms and tornadoes that struck on May 16, leaving widespread destruction in St. Louis and the southeast Missouri region. Governor Kehoe and state officials spent Saturday with local officials in St. Louis surveying some of the hardest-hit areas. All levels of government are fully engaged, and recovery efforts continue across the region. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov