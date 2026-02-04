FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 04, 2026 Governor Kehoe Announces Opportunity for More Missouri Communities to Earn Blue Shield Designation Over 200 communities received Blue Shield designations and grants of $50,000 in 2025 for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced Missouri counties, towns, and cities can now apply to be recognized as Blue Shield communities in 2026 for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here. For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov

