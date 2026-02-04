FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 04, 2026

Governor Kehoe Announces Opportunity for More Missouri Communities to Earn Blue Shield Designation

Over 200 communities received Blue Shield designations and grants of $50,000 in 2025 for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced Missouri counties, towns, and cities can now apply to be recognized as Blue Shield communities in 2026 for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here

 

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov