February 23, 2026

This year’s Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week follows deadliest year for tornadoes in 14 years The National Weather Service reports 16 Missourians died because of tornadoes in 2025; Missouri’s Statewide Tornado Drill is set for March 4

The National Weather Service reports 16 Missourians died because of tornadoes in 2025, making it the deadliest year for tornadoes in the state since at least 158 people were killed in the Joplin EF-5 tornado in 2011. NWS also reports three flooding deaths last year and one death because of a severe thunderstorm. Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week, March 2-6, 2026, and the Statewide Tornado Drill on March 4, were created to call attention to the dangers of severe storms and to help Missourians prepare.

“Missouri had five federal major disasters in 2025 – more than any other state last year – which, along with the fatalities and injuries, sends a clarion call for the need to be prepared for all forms of severe weather,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “We strongly encourage all Missourians to take these threats seriously and make sure every member of their household knows how to prepare and is ready to take protective action.”

Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, as part of the week’s preparedness activities. Some Missouri communities may choose to conduct the drill on a different day because of conflicting local events. At 11 a.m. on the day of the tornado drill, NOAA Weather Radios set to receive the Routine Weekly Tests (RWTs) will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across participating Missouri communities. At that time, participants should practice taking cover in a designated shelter area or an interior room on the lowest level of a secure structure.

Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the drill. Educators are also encouraged to use the tornado drill as an opportunity to incorporate tornado facts, meteorological information and safety tips into their lesson plans.

NWS provides several safety tips and educational information about tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, lightning and the importance of NOAA Weather Radios on its Severe Weather Preparedness Week page. Each day during the week will focus on a different safety message:

Monday, March 2 – Receiving Weather Information

Tuesday, March 3 – Lightning Safety

Wednesday, March 4 – Tornado Safety

Thursday, March 5 – Hail/Wind Safety

Friday, March 6 – Flood Safety

Remember these additional tips to stay safe during severe weather:

Follow local forecasts any time severe weather is anticipated. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in case one fails or if severe weather strikes overnight.

Create a family emergency plan to stay safe and remember to include all pets when building an emergency kit and stocking up on supplies.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. A tornado warning means seek shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

The safest shelter location for tornadoes is generally an interior room without windows on the lowest floor of a sturdy structure, preferably in the basement.

Immediately leave a mobile home to seek shelter in a nearby building and never seek shelter under an overpass – the wind tunnel effect and flying debris can be deadly.

If you hear thunder, it means lightning is close enough to strike you. Leave elevated areas and avoid isolated trees. Seek shelter immediately in an enclosed building or vehicle.

The safest place to be when there is high winds or hail is indoors. Avoid driving to prevent injuries or vehicle damage. Consider all downed power lines as live.

Never drive into standing water, even if it appears shallow. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause a car to lose control. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away. Murky water can hide hazards including dangerous debris and road damage.



More information can be found at stormaware.mo.gov, which includes detailed videos on how to shelter from tornadoes in specific locations, how to avoid flash flooding dangers and useful information on tornado sirens and weather alert radios.

Missourians are also encouraged to utilize Missouri’s “Ready in 3” program to create a plan, prepare a kit and listen for information regarding severe weather emergencies –https://health.mo.gov/emergencies/readyin3/.

For additional information or interviews about Severe Weather Preparedness Week, please contact your local NWS office:

St. Louis: (636) 441-8467

Kansas City: (816) 540-6132

Springfield: (417) 863-8028

Paducah, Ky.: (270) 744-6440

Memphis, Tenn.: (901) 544-0401

Davenport, Iowa: (563) 386-3976

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov