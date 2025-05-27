Saving lives by preventing overdoses

When VA nurse Tomeka Allison lost a family member to an overdose, she knew she had to act. Today, she’s leading a pioneering effort at Dallas VA Medical Center that’s already touched the lives of more than 175 Veterans and their families.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Veterans are twice as likely to die from accidental overdose compared with the general U.S. population, and recent studies show that up to 60% of Veterans from Middle East conflicts deal with chronic pain, rising to 75% among women Veterans.

The staff at Dallas VA responded by creating a comprehensive education and identification plan focusing on naloxone, also known as Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opioids.

“There was a lot of missed information and educational gaps,” Allison said. “I want Veterans and their families to be well informed because this knowledge can save lives. We teach the Veterans, their families and caretakers about the medication. We answer any questions they have and demonstrate how to use the nasal mist properly.”

During a recent teaching event, Army Veteran Robert Sander watched as nurse Ashley Gentle carefully reviewed his medications. “These nurses take their time to talk and listen,” Sander said. “Look at her, she’s examining all these pill bottles. I’m so glad to see people like her that care about us Veterans.”

The initiative has already proved its worth. “I know of Veteran families who have successfully used the mist to save their loved one’s life,” Allison said proudly. “This medication can save lives, including our Veterans’ family members.”

Gentle emphasized their holistic approach: “Many of our Veterans take multiple medications, including opioids. We care for the whole Veteran and see them and their families as partners in achieving high-quality care.”

“Every life saved is a victory,” Allison added. “But our real success comes from preventing overdoses before they happen, through education and awareness.”

For more information about VA’s overdose prevention programs or to learn about Naloxone, contact your primary care team at your their local VA or visit VA’s website on Opioid Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution.