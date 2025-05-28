Carbon Based Battery Startup SorbiForce Closes $1.4M Seed Round with Oversubscription, Prepares for Market Execution

Sustainable batteries stack SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries

SorbiForce, the highly anticipated sustainable battery innovation, successfully closed its seed round and prepares to meet market demand and pilot deployment.

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SorbiForce , a U.S.-based battery technology company focused on energy autonomy and local production, has officially closed its oversubscribed Seed Round, securing over $1.4 million in funding from founders, individual investors, and grant programs.This capital enabled SorbiForce to achieve crucial milestones essential for entering its execution phase, including:- Finalizing core technological advancements for scalable production;- Fabricating specialized equipment for initial small-batch manufacturing;- Acquiring key raw materials;- Actively engaging with the market through leading industry exhibitions;- Attracting top-tier talent to the leadership team;- Preparing five patent applications, with one already filed;- Initiating certification processes necessary for U.S. market entry;- Securing hundreds of qualified pre-order and pilot project requests.“We didn’t use this round to explore ideas—we used it to prepare the technology, infrastructure, and team needed for real market entry,” said SorbiForce founder and CEO Serhii Kaminskyi. “We're now shifting into execution mode, initiating limited commercial activity, early-stage pilots, and preparations for scaling.”With the seed phase successfully complete and more than $1.4 million raised, SorbiForce is now opening a $5 million Pre-Series A round, strategically focused on rapidly scaling production capabilities and accelerating product deliveries.“We deliberately structured our funding in two clear stages: Pre-Series A—to rapidly launch production and enter first commercial deliveries, and Series A—after achieving stable revenues and proven market traction,” Kaminskyi explained. “This strategic approach allows us to effectively deploy investor capital and swiftly accomplish our core business objectives.”SorbiForce represents more than innovative battery technology—it embodies a fundamentally different approach to humanity’s interaction with our planet. By developing safe, metal-free batteries from 100% renewable materials, SorbiForce introduces a new philosophy of sustainable, autonomous living and responsible energy use.To learn more about SorbiForce or explore collaboration and investment opportunities, please visit sorbiforce.comMedia Contact:Kevin DroletChief Marketing Officerkevin@sorbiforce.com

