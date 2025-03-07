SorbiForce Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Scale U.S. Production Amid Growing Market Demand

SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries SorbiForce units can be stacked to increase storage capacity

SorbiForce Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

We’ve built a battery that not only removes the risks of metals but is fireproof, recyclable, and ready for deployment. Now, with investor support, we’re scaling production to meet market demand.” — Serhii "Serge" Kaminskyi

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SorbiForce , a pioneer in sustainable battery technology, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine as part of its $5 million seed round to scale U.S.-based production and meet increasing customer demand. With $687,472 already raised and signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) in the data center and off-grid housing markets, SorbiForce is preparing to bring its revolutionary non-metal, fireproof, and fully recyclable batteries to market at scale.As the world faces supply chain disruptions, critical mineral shortages, and price fluctuations from tariffs, SorbiForce’s batteries are built entirely without lithium, cobalt, or other metals, eliminating dependence on geopolitically sensitive resources. Made in the United States, SorbiForce batteries offer a cost-stable, supply-secure, and sustainable alternative to traditional energy storage solutions.Funding to Meet Market DemandThis raise will enable SorbiForce to scale domestic manufacturing and fulfill growing industry demand for safer, more sustainable energy storage. With signed LOIs and increasing customer interest, SorbiForce is moving to full-scale production.“With rising tariffs and global supply chain instability, businesses are looking for energy storage solutions that are secure, cost-effective, and made in the U.S.,” said Serhii Kaminskyi, Founder and CEO of SorbiForce. “We’ve built a battery that not only removes the risks of lithium and other metals but is also fireproof, recyclable, and ready for large-scale deployment. Now, with investor support, we’re scaling production to meet market demand.”Key Milestones Driving Growth$687,472 Raised So Far – Strong crowdfunding support demonstrates investor confidence in SorbiForce’s technology and market position.$5M Seed Round Goal – This raise is part of SorbiForce’s $5 million seed round to expand manufacturing and fulfill customer orders.Signed LOIs for Battery Deployment – SorbiForce has secured Letters of Intent (LOIs) in the data center and off-grid housing markets, proving strong industry interest.Made in the USA – SorbiForce’s batteries manufactured domestically, reduce exposure to tariffs, supply chain risks, and geopolitical uncertainties.Increased Valuation – The company’s valuation has grown 2.3x since its previous raise, underscoring rapid progress.Global Recognition & Traction – SorbiForce has gained support from Google and the U.S. Department of State, raised funding from 537 investors across 38 countries, and was ranked among the top three U.S. battery companies by F6S.com AI in August 2024.Join the MovementInvestors looking to support the next generation of sustainable, metal-free battery storage can learn more and participate in the campaign at StartEngine.About SorbiForceBased in Phoenix, Arizona, SorbiForce is at the forefront of non-metal, sustainable battery technology. The company’s mission is to create a circular economy for energy storage by offering safer, greener, and scalable battery solutions.Media Contact:Kevin Droletkevin@sorbiforce.comCMOSorbiForce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.