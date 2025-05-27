The Family Stone Is The Official Sly And The Family Stone Touring Band

The Family Stone is the only band officially authorized by the legendary Sly Stone to carry on the legacy of his iconic music.

“Sly and I formed a lifelong bond when I nudged him into leading the band in 1965,” says Martini. “Our influence helped shift the landscape of popular music in ways that still resonates today.” ” — Jerry Martini, Founding Member of Sly and the Family Stone

FOLSOM, MN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member Jerry Martini, The Family Stone has kept the music of Sly and the Family Stone alive on stages around the world and in the hearts of everyday people for the past 25 years. To celebrate this milestone, The Family Stone is planning a major tour that will hit cities across America and around the world and will include a tour stop in the U.S. Capitol of Entertainment, Las Vegas.Formed in San Francisco (1966), Sly and the Family Stone made history as America’s first major multi-racial, multi-gender touring band. Their infectious blend of funk, soul, R&B, rock, and psychedelia propelled them to global fame. Fronted by the visionary Sly Stone, the band’s original lineup included his brother Freddie Stone (guitar), sister Rose Stone (keyboards), Jerry Martini (saxophone), Larry Graham (bass), Greg Errico (drums), and the late, great Cynthia Robinson (trumpet).Affectionately known as “Papa J,” Jerry Martini helped shape the band’s revolutionary sound. “Sly and I formed a lifelong bond when I nudged him into leading the band in 1965,” says Martini. “Our influence helped shift the landscape of popular music in ways that still resonates today.” Carrying the torch forward is powerhouse vocalist Phunne Stone— daughter of Cynthia Robinson and Sly Stone. Her electrifying performances honor her parents’ legacies while forging a bold path of her own. Sly is proud to witness her vocal prowess in performing his music on stage. Today, The Family Stone remainstrue to its original mission: to uplift and unite. Still multi-racial and multi-gender, the band continues to inspire audiences of all ages to STAND for peace, equality, and everyday people.OMG Media Solutions aka OMG Studios is the official media and production management company for The Family Stone. Led by OMG Media’s Monique Linder, she reflected on why the music of Sly and the Family Stone is critical in current times. “The original members of Sly and the Family Stone created a sound so unique in the 60s that still reflect the times and relevancy 60 years later.” Linder added, “Based on the influence and inspiration of Sly and the Family Stone, the documentary “Sly Lives” by Ahmir Thompson (Questlove), illustrates how great artists like Prince, P-Funk, Michael and Janet Jackson, ArrestedDevelopment, Outkast and many others, succeeded in creating their own unique sound.”The upcoming Everyday People tour will roll-out with historical concert footage from “Woodstock” and “Summer of Soul.” Supported by storytelling and guest appearances by original members, the tour will educate and transfer the great catalog of music to future generations. The tour pays tribute to the late Cynthia Robinson, who was the first and only female, African-American trumpet player ever to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Linder stressed the importance of the tour’s humanitarian mission, which emphasized proximity to everyday people in communities across America; to show love and support and the need to be kind and care for one another. This, we dedicate to the late great Cynthia Robinson, co-founding member of Sly and the Family Stone. Follow The Family Stone on social media and at: thefamilystoneband.comRequests can be emailed to:Monique Linder,OMG Media SolutionsMedia / Production ManagementThe Family Stone Band TourMain: 612.238.5300monique@omgmediasolutions.comSocial: @0mgMedia

The Family Stone Live at Seabreeze Jazz Fest in Panama City Florida, May 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.