I Challenge Diabetes Announces Critical Support from The Richard and Jacob Buzbuzian Family Foundation

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Challenge Diabetes is proud to announce a generous contribution from The Richard and Jacob Buzbuzian Family Foundation.“This heartfelt gift came at a pivotal moment for our organization,” says Chris Jarvis, Executive Director at I Challenge Diabetes. “As demand for our programs continues to rise, this support allowed us to empower more children and youth with type 1 diabetes—helping them gain confidence, build community, and realize their full potential.”The contribution arrived during an unprecedented period of need, as many families affected by type 1 diabetes are facing additional challenges accessing meaningful support and programming. I Challenge Diabetes’ programs are designed to provide youth with essential education, peer connection, and life-changing leadership opportunities—all while managing the complexities of living with type 1 diabetes.The Richard and Jacob Buzbuzian Family Foundation’s support is rooted in a deep personal connection to the diabetes community, with close family ties to the condition. Their commitment reflects a shared vision to improve the lives of those affected and ensure that no child feels limited by their diagnosis.“We are incredibly grateful to Richard and family for recognizing the importance of this work and stepping forward at such a crucial time,” says Chris. “Their generosity will resonate through the experiences and achievements of every child who takes part in our programs.”For more information about I Challenge Diabetes, to get involved, or to make a donation, please visit: www.ichallengediabetes.org

