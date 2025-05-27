With Historic Executive Orders, the U.S. Embraces a Closed Fuel Cycle — and Curio Is Ready

About

Synergos is at the vanguard of deep tech, championing conscious capitalism to tackle pressing global challenges, with a particular emphasis on revolutionizing supply chains and fostering sustainable development. The Synergos Fund, which pioneers a new private market investment category – a Continuum Fund™ – that is risk managed with perennial returns, offers a unique opportunity for forward-thinking investors to drive technological breakthroughs while delivering strong returns. Synergos Holdings is led by two founders with proven track records: Yehudah Moskowitz and Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, boasting successful exits including USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), a leader in NdPr magnet sintering, which yielded double-digit multiples in six years. Synergos is built on a foundation of entrepreneurial excellence and strategic foresight. With $450 million in unrealized gains under management through the Synergos Holdings family office, our pre-seed and seed investments have consistently delivered outsized returns.

Synergos Holdings