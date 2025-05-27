With Historic Executive Orders, the U.S. Embraces a Closed Fuel Cycle — and Curio Is Ready
Statement from Curio President and CEO Edward McGinnis
The nuclear renaissance is here. And thanks to Friday’s Executive Orders, America has chosen to lead it. Curio is ready to power The Second Nuclear Era”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday’s suite of executive orders issued by the President marks a watershed moment for American nuclear policy and its nuclear sector. For the first time in U.S. history, the federal government has formally adopted a national strategy to commercialize nuclear fuel recycling and maximize the use of transuranic isotopes in advanced reactors—signaling the dawn of a closed nuclear fuel cycle economy and a golden age for U.S. nuclear energy.
— Edward McGinnis, CEO of Curio
This monumental executive action builds on President Trump’s first administration, which embraced new nuclear technologies, a direction continued under President Biden—one of the few policies sustained across administrations. These new orders represent a massive leap in the executive branch’s commitment to nuclear energy as the bipartisan cornerstone of a clean, powered future. With surging energy demands from AI, data storage, and emerging technologies, nuclear energy is now recognized by both parties as the only scalable, reliable, and low-carbon solution to meet these needs while ensuring energy security.
This bold shift recognizes what scientists and strategic planners have long understood: the untapped energy, economic, and national security value contained in America’s spent nuclear fuel is too great to ignore. With these executive actions, the United States has embraced the imperative to reclaim its leadership in nuclear energy, secure its supply chain, and end its dependence on foreign fuel and enrichment services.
Curio: Delivering the Technology Behind the Policy
As America’s policy decisively pivots, Curio® is uniquely positioned to deliver the technological infrastructure necessary to implement it.
Curio is the first vertically integrated commercial company focused entirely on building the U.S. closed nuclear fuel cycle. From the back end of the fuel cycle to the front end of advanced reactor deployment, Curio’s platform spans recycling, transmutation, advanced fuel fabrication, and re-powering with recycled nuclear fuel—an unprecedented full-stack model in the civilian nuclear industry.
At the heart of this capability is NuCycle®, Curio’s next-generation, proliferation-hardened recycling technology. NuCycle is engineered to recover usable materials from spent nuclear fuel while reducing high-level waste volumes by up to 97% and lowering total industry lifecycle emissions by as much as 88%. By enabling the reuse of transuranic isotopes in fast reactors and advanced fuel systems, NuCycle unlocks strategic energy reserves while drastically shrinking the long-term high-level waste burden.
Domestic Leadership, Global Reach
Curio’s vertically integrated approach is built to serve both the national interest and the global market. With growing federal partnerships, demonstrated technical readiness, and a robust IP portfolio, Curio is developing the infrastructure to supply next-generation nuclear fuels to U.S. utilities, federal agencies, defense installations, and allied nations seeking reliable, secure, and decarbonized base-load power.
In line with the Administration’s commitment to expand U.S. nuclear exports and build a trusted fuel supply chain among allies, Curio’s capabilities provide an American solution to a global challenge—delivering secure, low-carbon energy and reducing nuclear waste footprints worldwide.
Congress Must Now Act
While the President’s Executive Orders establish the framework, Congress must now act to codify this vision into law. A legislative package—such as the FISSION Act—would ensure these directives are implemented at scale and over the long term. Congressional action will unlock broader investment, accelerate deployment, and cement America’s competitive edge in this critical technology domain.
The nuclear renaissance is here. And thanks to Friday’s Executive Orders, America has chosen to lead it. Curio is ready to power The Second Nuclear Era®.
