Residents in Virginia Beach / Chesapeake,Va are increasingly reporting health related concerns with pest infestations.

A number of residents in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia are increasingly reporting health related concerns with cockroaches, bed bugs and rodents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing body of research highlights alarming health threats posed by pests commonly found in residential homes, including cockroaches , rodents, fleas, and ticks. These pests are not only a nuisance but can also serve as carriers for a range of dangerous diseases that may severely impact the health of your family and pets.According to recent studies from public health agencies, cockroaches are known to spread bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Staphylococcus, which can contaminate food surfaces and lead to gastrointestinal illness. They also produce allergens that can trigger asthma attacks, especially in children and sensitive individuals.Rodents, such as mice and rats, pose another significant risk. They are carriers of diseases like hantavirus, leptospirosis, and lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV), which can be transmitted through their droppings, urine, or bites. Additionally, their tendency to chew on electrical wires can lead to structural damage and increase fire hazards.Fleas and ticks, often brought into homes by pets or wildlife, are known vectors of diseases like Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and cat scratch disease. These parasites can also cause intense itching, allergic reactions, and transmit tapeworms to pets and humans alike.“Preventive pest control and hygiene are critical for maintaining a safe home environment,” said Brittany Baine, a pest control expert with Universal Pest & Termite. “Ignoring pest infestations can have long-term consequences on both human and animal health.”Experts recommend regular home inspections, sealing entry points, and using pet-safe pest treatments to minimize exposure. Homeowners are encouraged to act swiftly at the first sign of an infestation to protect their families and pets from potentially life-threatening conditions.Bed Bug Description Bed bugs (Cimex lectularius) are small, flat, parasitic insects that feed exclusively on the blood of humans and animals while they sleep. Adult bed bugs are approximately 4–5 mm long, about the size of an apple seed, and are reddish-brown in color. After feeding, their bodies swell and turn a brighter red. Despite their name, bed bugs can inhabit more than just beds—they can be found in furniture, cracks in walls, carpets, and even behind picture frames.These pests are nocturnal and highly elusive, making them difficult to detect until infestations become severe. Their bites often result in itchy, red welts arranged in clusters or a linear pattern, typically on exposed skin. Although bed bugs are not known to transmit diseases, their presence can lead to allergic reactions, secondary skin infections from scratching, and significant psychological distress, including anxiety and insomnia.Cockroach DescriptionCockroaches are resilient, nocturnal insects belonging to the order Blattodea. Common household species include the German cockroach (Blattella germanica), American cockroach (Periplaneta americana), and Oriental cockroach (Blatta orientalis). Adult cockroaches typically range in size from 1/2 inch to over 2 inches in length, with flat, oval-shaped bodies and long, thread-like antennae.They are usually brown to reddish-brown in color and may have wings, although not all species fly. Their flattened bodies allow them to squeeze into tiny cracks and crevices, making them difficult to detect and eliminate. Cockroaches are scavengers that feed on a wide variety of organic materials, including food scraps, grease, garbage, and even paper or glue.

Rodent Peeking Out Of Air Duct

