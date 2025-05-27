Submit Release
Lieutenant Governor Evette's Schedule: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Tuesday, May 27, 2025, includes the following: 

Tuesday, May 27 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina National Guard Cyber Integration and Readiness Center groundbreaking, University of South Carolina Aiken, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C. 

