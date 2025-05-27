QuickBooks Training Expands to Meet the Needs of Every User Type

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As entrepreneurship continues to surge across the U.S., more first-time business owners are relying on QuickBooks Online to manage their company’s finances. In 2024 alone, over 5.2 million new business applications were filed nationwide—underscoring the urgent need for flexible, beginner-friendly training options. In response, ONLC has greatly expanded its popular entry-level QuickBooks Online course portfolio, launching three new Level 1 classes tailored to how real users engage with the platform—whether they’re managing transactions, interpreting dashboards, or switching from QuickBooks Desktop.“We’ve taught QuickBooks in all its forms for many years,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “By listening to thousands of clients, we recognized that users come to QuickBooks Online with different backgrounds and goals. These new class formats reflect that—whether you're brand new to bookkeeping or just need help navigating the Business View dashboard.”QuickBooks Online Fundamentals Track: For Beginners Who Need More PracticeDesigned for learners with little or no accounting background, the Fundamentals Track spans three days and emphasizes plain-language instruction and hands-on practice. This course introduces key financial principles and provides extra time to build comfort with QuickBooks Online’s tools. It’s ideal for administrative staff, new business owners, or those taking on bookkeeping duties for the first time.QuickBooks Online Fast Track: For Users Familiar with the BasicsThe Fast Track is a two-day course best suited for users who already understand basic accounting concepts—such as recording expenses, managing invoices, or working with general ledger entries. It’s perfect for individuals transitioning from QuickBooks Desktop or anyone who wants a practical, structured dive into QuickBooks Online without needing a primer on accounting fundamentals.“You don’t need to be an accountant to take our Fast Track course,” Williamson added. “If you’ve handled bookkeeping tasks before, this track gets you up and running in QuickBooks Online quickly and confidently.”Business View Essentials: For Decision Makers, Not Data EntryRecognizing that 40% of QuickBooks Online users are business owners, ONLC developed a new 1-day course: Business View Essentials for Decision Makers. This class is designed for entrepreneurs, managers, and team leads who log into QuickBooks Online to review income, expenses, and profitability—not to enter transactions. Learners focus on interpreting dashboards, customizing reports, and collaborating effectively with their accountant or bookkeeper.Flexible Options and On-Demand LearningAll three new QuickBooks Online classes are available as instructor-led sessions, either online or at one of ONLC’s 100+ training centers across North America. For learners who prefer self-paced study, each course is also available in ONLC’s On-Demand eLearning format, giving individuals the flexibility to learn from anywhere, at any time.In addition to the QuickBooks courses, ONLC offers a highly popular On-Demand course in Business, Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Payroll. This self-paced class is ideal for learners who need to build or refresh foundational accounting knowledge and serves as an excellent companion to either the instructor-led or On-Demand QuickBooks training options.Register TodayLearn more about ONLC’s new QuickBooks Online training options at www.onlc.com or connect with a training advisor at 800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training with over 100 locations across North America. Specializing in both online and in-person instruction, ONLC delivers expert-led courses designed to help individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. From foundational classes to advanced certifications, ONLC offers flexible training solutions tailored to individual learners and team needs. Visit www.onlc.com for more information.

