Michigan Student Sustainability Summit celebrates healthy futures

“People like to talk about students being like, ‘the future,’ right?” said Katherine Prokopchek, coordinator of the MSU Science Festival, a summit partner for the second year running. “But students are also doing work right now that’s very important in their communities, in their schools, in their families, working to protect our environment and create a more sustainable future but also current society.” Pictured: Students and Educators visit exhibits at the Michigan Student Sustainability Summit.

