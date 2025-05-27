Michigan Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week celebrates connections May 31-June 8

Just as the waters of the Great Lakes Basin are interconnected, in many ways Michiganders – and our emotional, mental, and physical well-being – are inseparable from the matchless freshwater resources around and beneath us.

This interconnectedness is the theme of this year’s Michigan Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW), Saturday, May 31-Sunday, June 8.

The annual dedication by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and partners will focus on resources and activities (see below) related to connections among people, water, and the natural world, and diving into enjoyment, recreation, and stewardship of our waters and communities.

“In Michigan, our waters define us,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who hailed the week in a proclamation. “During this week, we celebrate the Great Lakes and more than 11,000 inland lakes and countless creeks, rivers, and streams that make Michigan special. Just recently, we won a continued commitment from the federal government to help us build the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, which will protect the Great Lakes ecosystem and economy from an invasive species of fish. Let’s continue working together to fulfill our responsibility to protect our water for future generations so we can all enjoy the exceptional quality of life they provide us.”

Michigan features more than 3,200 miles of coastline along four Great Lakes, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, and enough groundwater to fill Lake Michigan over again. The Great Lakes hold more than 21% of the world’s fresh surface water, and more than 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the Great Lakes for their drinking water.

EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to sponsor GLFWW.

The week will highlight ways people of all ages and abilities can connect with Michigan waters and increase their Great Lakes literacy through responsible recreation and enjoyment, learning about freshwater systems and how our actions affect them, and exploring rewarding careers in Michigan’s water-centered blue economy.

“One of the Center for Great Lakes Literacy's eight principles reads, ‘The Great Lakes and humans in their watersheds are inextricably interconnected.’” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “I think that’s something we can all understand when we wade in the water, wander along a beach, paddle a canoe, or watch the waves reflect a sunrise or sunset. These resources bring great responsibilities and great rewards.”

“The beauty and bounty of our waters surround us every day, so it’s fitting to devote a special week to celebrating them,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Michiganders benefit from these precious resources every day, and there’s no overstating the need to responsibly care for and conserve them.”

“There is no substitute for the One Water around us and the multitude of ways it enriches our lives,” said SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary. “SEMCOG is proud to join the Office of the Great Lakes in highlighting connections to fresh water in Southeast Michigan and across the state – water that is vital to our state’s economy and the future of our people and planet.”

Among the many tie-ins and engagement opportunities for GLFWW:

GLFWW coincides with the DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. On these two days, the DNR will waive the need for a fishing license, off-road vehicle license, trail permit, and the Recreation Passport requirement for admission to Michigan state parks and boating access sites. All fishing regulations will still apply.

Tap into SEMCOG’s One Water campaign, developed in partnership with the Great Lakes Water Authority to build public awareness and mutual shared responsibility for water resources. The campaign runs June 1-9.

Virtually attend a water webinar:

Register for an EGLE webinar titled “People and the Great Lakes: Building Connections and Local Stewardship,” scheduled at 1 p.m. June 4, focused on resources and opportunities to become a Great Lakes steward and learn more about Michigan waters. The OGL and EGLE Classroom, Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Sea Grant & the Center for Great Lakes Literacy, and the Library of Michigan will participate in a virtual panel.

Watch a recorded SEMCOG webinar on water resources. A 2024 webinar titled “Utilizing the One Water Campaign in Your Community” provides insights into how local governments can educate residents about Southeast Michigan water resources through the One Water campaign. Find the link on SEMCOG's One Water page. A 2023 webinar titled “Water: Connect for Life” is posted to SEMCOG’s Facebook page.

Share photos and reflections on EGLE’s Facebook page or on personal social media accounts using the hashtag #MIGreatLakesWeek.

Pick up a “beach read” (or anywhere read) focused on Michigan waters from your local bookstore, library, or online:

The Michigan eLibrary (MeLCat) Search gives all Michigan residents free online access to full-text articles, full-text books, digital images, and research information and provides an easy-to-use interlibrary loan system.

Engage with EGLE, DNR, and SEMCOG on social media for news, information, and insights into water connections using the hashtag #MIGreatLakesWeek.

Join in discovering more about water resources and quality by checking out SEMCOG’s social media pages daily during GLFWW for water-related trivia.

Teachers, explore the From Students to Stewards toolkit for place-based educational resources that will instill a desire to learn about water resources and protect our lakes and streams.

Learn more about Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week on the Office of the Great Lake's Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage, including links to local events, videos, educational resources on topics such as invasive species identification, proper disposal of old medications, and information on how to volunteer with the Michigan Clean Water Corps.