May 27, 2025

Fifteen New Vermont Roadside Historic Sites Markers Coming in 2025

Markers honor historic events, people, and places

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the installation of 15 new Roadside Historic Sites Markers for 2025. These iconic green and gold markers allow places and people to come alive, sharing glimpses into the history of our Brave Little State. To date, there are 335 markers placed throughout Vermont.

“The Vermont Roadside Historic Site Markers provide summaries of history worth remembering,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer. “The Markers are sharing history that has often been overlooked or forgotten, stories important to our understanding and respect of the past.”

For 2025, fifteen new Markers listed below are being installed, recognizing Vermont’s contributions to rebellions and wars, outdoors recreation, economic identity, and education.

Revolutionary War hero Col. Seth Warner in Bennington

Lt. Col. Udney Hay of Underhill, Revolutionary War hero and State Legislator

Grand Army of the Republic in Cambridge, recognizing the 1937 designation of VT Route 15 to honor those who fought in the Civil War

Leonard Lord of Swanton, the first Vermonter killed in action during World War I

Prosper Ski Lodge in Woodstock, started in 1936 by farmer Rupert Lewis

Long Trail Lodge in Killington, the 1923 lodge through which the Long Trail once traveled

Burlington Country Club, the only Vermont club by designer Donald J. Ross, and its predecessor, Waubanakee Golf Club

Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, New England’s fastest dirt track

Bag Balm, manufactured in Lyndonville since c. 1908

The Vermont Country Store in Weston, founded by Vrest and Mildred Orton in 1945

Village of Pittsford Mills and covered bridge builder Nichols M. Powers, Pittsford

Newton Academy, Vermont first private boarding academy that became Shoreham High School

The Old Mill of Shaftsbury where the carpenter’s square was produced in 1823

Sylvia and Charity, a same-sex couple in Early America living in Weybridge

Ralph Waldo Ellison, author of Invisible Man, which was penned while he was visiting Fayston

The Vermont Roadside Historic Site Marker program was established in 1947 by the Vermont Legislature. The first markers were installed in 1949, the initial being for Joseph Smith, Mount Independence, and Hubbardton Battlefield. These 3-foot signs of cast aluminum are crammed with 765 characters that outline the stories of Vermont’s heritage, commemorating her people and important events. Today, 335 markers are in production or have been placed throughout Vermont. There is one Roadside Historic Site Marker located outside Vermont, gracing a roadside in Middletown, Virginia, to honor Vermonters’ efforts at the Battle of Cedar Creek during the Civil War. The Roadside Marker Program is administered by the Division for Historic Preservation.