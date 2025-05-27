OHRV Rollover with Injury in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael Stocker

603-788-3164

May 27, 2024

Berlin, NH – On Friday, May 23 at approximately 7:31 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV rollover on the Bobo Crow Trail in the town of Berlin. The operator of the OHRV was identified as Jay Sebastian, 51, of Merrimack, NH. Sebastian was travelling down a steep and slippery trail when his machine abruptly rolled onto its left side. Sebastian attempted to brace the machine’s fall and suffered a puncture wound upon impact. The machine appeared to have minimal damage.

Sebastian was able to crawl out from the rolled over machine and quickly make a 911 phone call for help. Along with a Conservation Officer, members of Berlin Fire and EMS and the Berlin Police Department responded. A rescue vehicle from Berlin Fire and EMS and a Conservation Officer located Sebastian on the trail. He was treated with first aid and transported out of the woods to where emergency services were staged on Route 110. From there, Sebastian was met in the parking lot by his friends and chose to drive himself to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of his injuries.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing. It is likely that inattention to the trail and navigating over challenging, wet, and rocky terrain were the main contributing factors. Sebastian was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.