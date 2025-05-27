UTV Rollover in Pittsburg Leads to Investigation

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-3164

May 27, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch was notified of a witness observing an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) rollover in Pittsburg. Dispatch centers notified NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers of the reported rollover with possible injuries. The crash was reported to have occurred on Moose Pond Road near the intersection of Indian Stream Road. Emergency personnel from New Hampshire Fish and Game, Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, and Pittsburg Police Department began responding to the scene.

Responding personnel were unable to locate the operator of the crash at the reported crash scene. Local authorities were able to later locate the involved operator at a business nearby. The male operator was identified as Brandon Hood of Higganum, CT. Hood was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS and cleared for injuries.

After scene evaluation and talking to the operator of the rolled UTV, it was determined Hood was traveling southeast on Moose Pond Road at an unsafe speed. When coming to a hillcrest, Hood’s UTV began to drift sideways. This caused him to lose control of the UTV and it rolled over before coming to rest in the ditch. Hood suffered no serious injuries during the crash. He was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, however, and Hood is facing multiple charges related to the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating all OHRVs and to obey the speed limits.