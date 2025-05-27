Adult and Minor Injured in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

May 27, 2025

Newton, NH – At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by Rockingham County Dispatch of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rollover in Newton, New Hampshire, involving an adult operator and a minor passenger resulting in serious bodily injury.

The operator was identified as Danielle Lynch, 40, of Newton, NH. Lynch was operating an ATV on private property with a minor as the passenger when she made contact with a large tree root, causing the ATV to roll over, throwing both parties from the vehicle.

An individual on the property at the time witnessed the incident and immediately rendered aid and called 911. Lynch and the minor were transported by Exeter ambulance to Exeter Hospital, in Exeter, to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries caused by the crash.

It appears as though operator inattention is the leading cause of this incident. The minor was wearing the appropriate safety gear, however Lynch was not wearing a helmet or safety gear at the time of the incident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Newton Police Department and Exeter Fire and EMS.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limitations and to always wear the appropriate safety equipment while operating an off-highway recreational vehicle.