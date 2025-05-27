Submit Release
OHRV Crash in Effingham

CO Benjamin Lewis
603-271-3361
May 27, 2025

Effingham, NH – On Sunday, May 25, 2025, approximately 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that Torie Perkins, 47, of Seabrook, NH, was injured while operating an OHRV on Moody Road in Effingham. Perkins’s OHRV struck a rock while she was trying to avoid an animal that ran across the road. When the OHRV struck the rock, it caused the vehicle to come to an abrupt stop injuring Perkins in the process.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Effingham Fire Department, Effingham Police Department, and Action Ambulance responded. Due to the nature of her injuries, Perkins was transported to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for further evaluation of her injuries.

Riders are reminded that conditions are more comparable to early season riding as a result of the inconsistent weather we have had so far this year. In many areas, ice and rocks are exposed and water bars are open, which can create difficult operating conditions for even experienced riders.

This crash is still under investigation.

