Statement on Fallen Morrow County Deputy

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Morrow County Deputy Sheriff Daniel Weston Sherrer, who was killed in the line of duty on Memorial Day evening.

“My heart is torn by the loss of yet another Ohio law enforcement officer, who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his community. We are forever indebted to those who lay down their lives for others.

“I share in the anguish experienced by so many in this tight-knit community – my prayers are with Deputy Sherrer’s family, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and all who wear the badge.

“My thanks to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for stepping up to lead the investigation at a time of crushing grief.”

Sherrer, 31, was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved critical incident. This case is active and ongoing.

