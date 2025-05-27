UTV Rollover in Pittsburg Leads to Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-3164

May 27, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch and Northern Border Dispatch were notified via 911 of an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) rollover in Pittsburg. Dispatch centers notified a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer of the rollover and the extent of the operator’s injuries.

The crash occurred on Farr Road approximately 3.5 miles from the intersection of Back Lake Road. Emergency personnel from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, a NH Forest Ranger, and Pittsburg Police Department responded to the scene.

The female operator was identified as Samantha Wilson of Lempster, NH, and the passenger was identified as her husband, Trevor Wilson. Scene evaluation showed Wilson was travelling south on Farr Road when her utility terrain vehicle (UTV) suddenly had a major mechanical failure causing it to skid uncontrollably. The UTV then rolled over and came to rest on the driver side door. Samantha Wilson suffered injuries during the crash. She was subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital by 45th Parallel EMS for further evaluation of her injuries. Trevor Wilson, the passenger, was uninjured.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders that it is always a safe decision to wear a harness or seatbelt and helmet while operating UTVs.