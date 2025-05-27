OSCE launches Regional Task Force on Education for Just and Inclusive Energy Transition in Central Asia

As the renewable energy sector in Central Asia grows, so does the need for a skilled and inclusive workforce to support it. In response, the OSCE and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) officially launched the OSCE Regional Task Force on Education for Just and Inclusive Energy Transition (RTEET) in Central Asia with a kick-off meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 22 and 23 May.

The RTEET initiative brings together key stakeholders from across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, including representatives from ministries of energy and education, universities, technical colleges, private sector actors and development partners. Its main goals are to develop pilot curricula in renewable energy and foster long-term collaboration between the education and energy sectors.

"Education plays a critical role in accelerating the energy transition — but it must be inclusive and adaptable” said Giulia Manconi, Senior Energy Security Adviser at the OSCE. “The OSCE is committed to supporting countries in building the human capital needed for a green and just future. This includes helping to align education systems with evolving energy demands, and empowering women and young professionals in the renewable energy sector",

At the two-day meeting, government officials, academic leaders, energy experts, and international partners discussed how renewable energy education can be better aligned with labor market needs, while advancing gender equality and inclusivity within the energy transition.

Participants also reviewed the preliminary findings of a regional needs assessment conducted by the OSCE, which identified key skill gaps, institutional challenges, and priorities for curriculum development across the five Central Asian countries. The event also included site visits to the scientific laboratories of Kazakh-British Technical University and Satbayev University, where cutting-edge energy technologies were showcased.

The RTEET initiative will run from March 2025 to May 2026. Major milestones include the development of a regional renewable energy course, pilot implementation in selected institutions, and policy consultations to help mainstream renewable energy education throughout the region.

The initiative is part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project "Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Energy Sector in Central Asia", funded by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Poland.

Further resources, materials, and updates about RTEET will be posted here.