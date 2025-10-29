OSCE participates in the 2025 FAO World Food Forum to promote women’s and youth engagement in sustainable water management

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) participated in the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF), held from 10 to 17 October at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, Italy.

The WFF flagship event is a global platform that mobilizes action to transform agrifood systems through the power of young professionals, science and innovation. Bringing together governments, international organizations, academia, private sector actors and civil society, the Forum fosters cross-sectoral and intergenerational collaboration to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Earlier this year, the OSCE contributed to a consultative process leading to the development of a Youth Statement for the 2025 Rome Water Dialogue which was presented on 16 October, outlining concrete recommendations and showcasing innovative case studies from young professionals and entrepreneurs across the OSCE area and beyond. The session served as a dedicated space for young professionals to reflect on the Rome Water Dialogue’s outcomes while continuing to share their insights and drive global water action forward.

Moreover, as part of the official WFF programme, the OSCE – in collaboration with the International Secretariat for Water (ISW) and the Water Youth Network (WYN) - organized a dedicated youth side event to highlight the role of young professionals and women leaders in driving water diplomacy processes.

Mr. Lifeng Li, Director of FAO’s Land and Water Division, opened the Youth Assembly Session at the 2025 Rome Water Dialogue, emphasizing the importance of a shared vision in addressing water-related challenges. He underscored that “solutions can only be jointly developed with the fresh eyes and minds of youth.”

The OSCE’s participation in the WFF aimed to contribute to building a sustained and consequential women and youth perspective in upcoming regional and global water-related events and high-level dialogues, including the Rome Water Dialogue and the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Through these initiatives, the OSCE continues to advance its commitment to regional cooperation and inclusive sustainable water management as essential pathways toward peace and security.