Treasury invites bids for Structured Debt Advisory to support RSA Retail Bonds Programme

The National Treasury has issued a new tender, TOR NT006-2025, inviting qualified and experienced service providers to submit proposals for the appointment of a Structured Debt Advisor. The selected advisor will provide expert support in evaluating and recommending a structure design and solution architecture to strengthen and modernise the RSA Retail Bonds Programme.

This initiative is part of the National Treasury’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at enhancing public accessibility to RSA Retail Bonds and enabling South Africans to invest with confidence, securing market-related returns in a safe and transparent manner.

Key requirements for prospective bidders:

Must be registered and compliant on the Central Supplier Database (CSD);

Must submit information in accordance with the prescribed templates;

Proposals must be submitted electronically via the e-Tender Portal at https://www.etenders.gov.za/

Deadline for submissions:

13 June 2025 at 11:00 AM (SAST)

No late submissions will be accepted.

For more information and to download the official Terms of Reference (TOR), visit the e-Tender Portal.

Enquiries:

All queries related to this tender must be submitted in writing to,

E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za

