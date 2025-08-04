Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads 38th Commemoration of the Battle of Lurhwayizo and unveiling of Mbulelo Ngono's bust in the Eastern Cape, 7 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 7 August 2025, unveil the bust of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) combatant Mbulelo “Khaya Kasibe” “Ntsizwa” Ngono in the Lurhwayizo Village (Willowvale), Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.

As part of his delegated responsibilities of promoting Social Cohesion Initiatives with a particular focus on Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as Military Veterans, the Deputy President will lead the Eastern Cape Government in their continued tribute of the 38th Commemoration of the Battle of Lurhwayizo.

This year, 2025, marks 38 years since the Battle of Lurwayizo in Willowvale. Lurhwayizo Store in Willowvale is the site of an iconic Battle of Lurhwayizo that took place 38 years ago over two days, from 21 and 22 January 1987. During this battle, Umkhonto weSizwe combatant Mbulelo Ngono bravely and fiercely engaged a combined Transkei Defence Force, Transkei Police and South African Police Force with state helicopters over a 36-hour shoot-out.

Government commemorated this battle in January by the memorialisation of the bravery of Mbulelo Ngono, which was followed by a theatre production and enactment of the happenings of that fateful day of 1987. Subsequent to these activities, a bust of Ngono was commissioned and will be unveiled as a solemn tribute to the courage, resistance, and resilience of South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Deputy President said that; “Although the remains of Mbulelo Ngono remain missing, we continue to honour him and many others for putting their lives on the line in defense of the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The Deputy President will be joined by the Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie and the Provincial Executive.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 7 August 2025

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Lurhwayizo Village (Willowvale), Gatyana, Mbashe Local Municipality Eastern Cape Province, South Africa

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to confirm their attendance for accreditation purposes with Ms Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635 (Presidency) or Mr Andile Nduna on 071 4114820 / andile.nduna@ecsrac.gov.za (Eastern Cape Dpt of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture) by the end of business on Wednesday.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates