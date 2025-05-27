AI in Crop Monitoring Market anticipated to reach US$1.921 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.80%

The AI in crop monitoring market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.80% from US$0.963 billion in 2025 to US$1.921 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in crop monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.80% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.921 billion by 2030.The agriculture industry is constantly evolving, and the latest innovation to hit the market is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in crop monitoring . This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way farmers manage their crops, leading to increased efficiency and higher yields. The demand for food production is only going to increase. The use of AI in crop monitoring is a step towards meeting this demand and ensuring food security for the future.AI technology has already made its mark in various industries, and now it is making its way into agriculture. By using advanced algorithms and machine learning , AI can analyze vast amounts of data collected from sensors, drones, and satellites to provide real-time insights on crop health, soil moisture, and weather conditions. This allows farmers to make data-driven decisions and take timely action to prevent crop damage and optimize yields.The AI in crop monitoring market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques, rising demand for food production, and the need to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture. The use of AI in crop monitoring not only benefits farmers but also contributes to sustainable farming practices.The use of AI in crop monitoring is a game-changer for the agriculture industry. It has the potential to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve sustainability in farming. As this technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see a significant impact on the global food supply chain. With the world's population growing, the adoption of AI in crop monitoring is crucial for the future of agriculture.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-crop-monitoring-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in crop monitoring market that have been covered are Taranis, Plantix, Sentera, Farmonaut Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EOS Data Analytics, Inc., CropX Inc., Cropin Technology, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in crop monitoring market as follows:• By Technologyo Machine Learningo Computer Visiono Predictive Analyticso Others• By Offeringo Hardwareo Softwareo Services• By Applicationo Disease and Pest Managemento Precision Irrigationo Yield Predictiono Soil Health Monitoringo Weed Control• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Taranis• Plantix• Sentera• Farmonaut Technologies Pvt. Ltd.• EOS Data Analytics, Inc.• CropX Inc.• Cropin Technology• Deere & Company• IBM Corporation• BayerReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Precision Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/precision-farming-market • Vertical Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vertical-farming-market • ASEAN Vertical Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/asean-vertical-farming-market • Agricultural Tractor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/agricultural-tractor-market • Agriculture Inoculant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/agriculture-inoculant-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 