Explainable AI Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 14.86% to reach US$22.944 billion

The explainable AI market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% from US$11.476 billion in 2025 to US$22.944 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the explainable AI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$22.944 billion by 2030.The world of artificial intelligence (AI) has been rapidly evolving, with new advancements and applications being introduced every day. One of the latest developments in this field is the Explainable AI Market, which aims to bridge the gap between humans and machines by providing transparent and understandable AI systems. This market is gaining significant attention and is expected to revolutionize the way we interact with AI technology.Explainable AI, also known as XAI, is a subset of AI that focuses on creating algorithms and systems that can explain their decision-making process in a human-understandable manner. This is in contrast to traditional AI systems, which often operate as black boxes, making it difficult for humans to understand how they arrive at their decisions. The Explainable AI Market is driven by the need for transparency and accountability in AI systems, especially in industries such as healthcare, finance, and government.The global Explainable AI Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI in various industries, as well as the growing concerns around the ethical implications of AI decision-making. The market is also witnessing a rise in collaborations and partnerships between AI companies and research institutions to develop more explainable AI solutions The Explainable AI Market is not only beneficial for businesses and industries, but also for society as a whole. With transparent and understandable AI systems, we can build trust and confidence in the technology and ensure that it is used for the betterment of humanity. As the market continues to grow and evolve, it is expected to bring about significant changes in the way we interact with AI, making it more accessible and trustworthy. The future of AI is indeed exciting, and the Explainable AI Market is a crucial step towards creating a more explainable and ethical AI ecosystem.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/explainable-ai-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the explainable AI market that have been covered are IBM, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, Equifax, Intel Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., C3 AI, FICO, among others.The market analytics report segments the explainable AI market as follows:• By Typeo LIME (Local-Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations)o SHAP (Shapely Additive Explanations)o Partial Dependence Plots (PDP)o Others• By Deploymento On-Premiseso Cloud• By Applicationo Error detection and Debuggingo Fraud Detection and Managemento Supply chain management and Predictive Maintenanceo Others• By Industry Verticalo Healthcareo Financial & Banking Serviceso Government and Public sectoro IT and Telecommunicationo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• IBM• Alphabet Inc.• Microsoft• Equifax• Intel Corporation• SAS Institute Inc.• C3 AI• FICO• H20.ai• Fiddler AI• Data RobotReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-processor-market • AI Solutions Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-solutions-market • Artificial Intelligence In Education Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-education-market • Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market • Emotional AI Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/emotional-ai-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

