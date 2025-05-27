Treasury hosts G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, 14 to 18 Jul

South Africa will host the G20 Finance Track meetings in July 2025 at The Capital Zimbali Resort in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. The meetings will start with the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting from 14 to 15 July, followed by the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting from 17 to 18 July 2025.

The G20 Finance Track is being co-hosted by South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, and the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, together with their respective deputies.

Members of the media who want to cover these meetings must apply for accreditation. Journalists using passports for identification must ensure that their passports are valid for at least 30 days beyond the meeting dates and have at least two blank pages. Journalists entering South Africa with equipment such as cameras must complete ATA Carnet forms to ensure smooth customs processing upon arrival.

The media accreditation form must be completed in full. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The form can be accessed here: Media Accreditation - G20 South Africa.

The deadline for media accreditation is Friday, 20 June 2025 at 18:00 South African time. No extensions will be granted and late applications will not be considered.

Please note that accommodation within Zimbali is limited. A shuttle service to the meeting venue will be provided for accredited media staying at the following hotels:

Within Zimbali:

Outside Zimbali:

The Pearls

Radisson Blu

Sibaya

For more information on South Africa's G20 Presidency, please visit the official website: www.g20.org

For enquiries, email media@treasury.gov.za and media@resbank.co.za

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: media@treasury.gov.za

