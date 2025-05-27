Trade, Industry and Competition hosts Spaza Shop Support Fund workshop in North West, 30 May

The North West Spaza shop owners will get an opportunity to learn more about how they can access financial and non-financial support from the Spaza Shop Support Fund at an interactive session that will take place at the Matlosana Auditorium on Friday, 30 May 2025 from 09:00.

The session is part of the country-wide campaign that is aimed at creating awareness about the Spaza Shop Support Fund which began in KwaZulu-Natal last week. The campaign is rolled out by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSDB). The two departments have partnered with the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality and the City of Matlosana Local Municipality to host the session in Matlosana.

The R500-million fund was launched by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, and the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni in Soweto on 8 April 2025.

The national education and awareness campaign is in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), the agencies of the DSBD and the dtic, respectively, which will be responsible for administering the fund. The campaign is in the form of interactive sessions in which spaza owners across the country will get an opportunity to learn more about how to apply for the fund and which requirements will they be expected to comply with.

The aim of the fund is to support South African-owned township community convenience shops, including spaza shops, in order to increase their participation in the townships and rural areas’ retail trade sector and to provide critical financial and non-financial support to township businesses, including community convenience stores and spaza shops.

The fund also provides various types of support including the initial purchase of stock via delivery channel partners, upgrading of building infrastructure, systems, refrigeration, shelving and security, as well as training programmes which includes Point of Sale devices, business skills, digital literacy, credit health, food safety, business compliance.

The fund also seeks to bolster the broader supply chain by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers, black industrialists and wholesalers. Through bulk purchasing arrangements and the promotion of locally produced goods, spaza shops will benefit from reduced costs and increased access to quality products.

