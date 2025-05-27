AI In Weather Prediction Market anticipated to surpass US$891.392 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.92%

The AI in weather prediction market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% from US$608.913 million in 2025 to US$891.392 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the AI in weather prediction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$891.392 million by 2030.The weather prediction market is about to experience a major transformation with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize the way weather forecasts are made, providing more accurate and reliable predictions for businesses and individuals alike.AI has been making waves in various industries, and now it's set to make a significant impact in the weather prediction market. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and learn from patterns, AI can provide more precise and timely weather forecasts. This will not only benefit businesses such as agriculture, transportation, and energy, but also individuals who rely on accurate weather predictions for their daily activities.The use of AI in weather prediction is not entirely new, but recent advancements in the technology have made it more efficient and reliable. AI-powered weather prediction models can now process data from various sources, including satellites, weather stations, and even social media , to provide real-time and hyper-localized forecasts. This will help businesses and individuals make better-informed decisions and plan accordingly.The AI in weather prediction market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for accurate weather forecasts, especially in the face of climate change and extreme weather events. With the integration of AI technology, the market is set to witness a significant boost in efficiency and accuracy, leading to better outcomes for businesses and individuals.The future of weather prediction is here, and it's powered by AI. This advanced technology is set to transform the weather prediction market, providing more accurate and timely forecasts for businesses and individuals. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and learn from patterns, AI is poised to revolutionize the way we predict and prepare for the weather.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-weather-prediction-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in weather prediction market that have been covered are Tomorrow.io (ClimaCell), Google, IBM, AccuWeather, Microsoft, Nvidia, Jupiter Intelligence, DTN, Understory, WeatherFlow, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in weather prediction market as follows:• By Technologyo Machine Learningo Deep Learningo Others• By Serviceso Weather Forecastingo Climate Modelingo Severe Weather Predictiono Others• By End-Usero Aviationo Marineo Agricultureo Energy and Utilitieso Transportation and Logisticso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Tomorrow.io (ClimaCell)• Google• IBM• AccuWeather• Microsoft• Nvidia• Jupiter Intelligence• DTN• Understory• WeatherFlow• Open Climate Fix• Atmo Inc.• ClimavisionReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Weather Radar Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/weather-radar-market • Weather Forecasting Services Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-market • AI For Agriculture Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-for-agriculture-market • Fixed Satellite Services Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fixed-satellite-services-market • Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-engineering-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

