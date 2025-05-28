Entries open for the PBI Global Wealth Awards 2025

PBI is inviting entries for its annual awards recognising leadership, innovation and excellence across the global private banking and wealth management sector.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Banker International (PBI) is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2025, recognising excellence, innovation and leadership across the global wealth management industry.

Now in its 35th edition, the awards celebrate outstanding achievements in client service, investment advisory, digital innovation, sustainability and talent development. Wealth managers, private banks, family offices, and specialist service providers from around the world are invited to showcase their successes across a diverse range of categories, including Outstanding Private Bank, Best Wealth Planning Offering, and Excellence in ESG and Impact Investing.

Entries are open until 27 June 2025, and winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in Singapore on 9 October 2025.

Submissions will be independently evaluated to ensure the highest standards of credibility and integrity.

To learn more about the categories and how to submit an entry, visit:
https://privatebankerinternationalglobalwealth.awardstage.com/?src=e003fcd8#!/p0

