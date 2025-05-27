Huddle House and CoComelon Help Make Mealtime Fun for Families

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guests, get ready to turn your meals into a colorful adventure at Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart. Huddle House is teaming up with the beloved children’s show CoComelon to help make mealtime fun for families by providing special CoComelon and Huddle House branded placemats for young guests.“We are excited to liven up mealtime with our CoComelon partnership. We look forward to sharing engaging activities for children and parents to further connect while enjoying home-style meals together,” said Stephanie Mattingly, VP of Marketing for Huddle House. “We continually seek ways to enhance the dining experience for our guests. CoComelon perfectly aligns with our family-friendly offerings. The beloved program makes learning fun and memorable through music and classic nursery rhymes that many families know and love.”The Huddle House and CoComelon partnership features interactive placemats with CoComelon inspired activities. Kids can color and explore various educational games and activities, while dining at the restaurants. Available while supplies last.The fun doesn’t stop there! Kids can experience more Huddle House and CoComelon activities online. Restaurants will feature a QR code that links to exclusive content that kids and parents may enjoy together.Want to get rewarded for your good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.About CoComelonCoComelon is a children’s series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon’s songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, CoComelon includes spin-offs like Netflix’s CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina’s Familia, and JJ's Animal Time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

