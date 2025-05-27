SHARK TANK BUSINESS PARK: A REVOLUTIONARY DEVELOPMENT BY MADINET MASR WITH (IMP) & SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

The project backed by an investment of almost USD 1 billion and Spanning 20 acres.

CAIRO, EGYPT, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shark Tank Business Park, the world’s first business park themed after the global hit show Shark Tank, has officially launched at a spectacular event in Taj City. Developed by Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading real‑estate developers, in strategic collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Innovative Media Production (IMP), the 20 acre development in Taj City reimagines how entrepreneurs work and play – all in one unforgettable destination.Designed around immersive, experience driven principles, Shark Tank Business Park fuses fluid architecture with rooftop terraces, gaming pods, and lush garden brainstorming zones that spark spontaneous collaboration. The development integrates next generation office space with cultural venues, while also housing a dedicated co working space.The event featured the unveiling of the world’s first Shark Tank commercial art sculpture, produced by NotToys— the Middle East’s first art toys company. Positioned proudly at the heart of the park, the piece embodies the bold entrepreneurial spirit that defines Shark Tank Business Park, a milestone for Egypt’s innovation landscape.Since launching in 2001 as ‘Money Tigers’ on Nippon TV in Japan and known around the world under titles including ‘Dragons’ Den’, ‘Shark Tank’, and ‘Lions’ Den’, the Sony Pictures Television-owned format has become the world’s number one adapted business reality television show, in terms of the number of territories launched.Produced in territories on every continent, the format sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch to secure investment from some of the top names in the business world.Engineer Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, commented:“Shark Tank Business Park is the first of its kind globally. Inspired by the worldwide success of Shark Tank, the project reflects our vision to create spaces that go beyond functionality. This is more than just office space; we are building a fully integrated ecosystem, featuring thoughtfully designed landscapes and architecture. Every detail has been curated to foster creativity, productivity, and overall, well being within a vibrant business community.”Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank US star & CEO, Cyderes, commented:“Shark Tank Business Park gives global entrepreneurs and investors a community like home. I can’t believe no one has done this before. and I believe you’ll see this replicated all over the world. You can’t keep a great idea down."Spanning 20 acres and comprising 16 buildings, the first phase will be delivered by 2029, backed by an investment of almost USD 1 billion.Launch highlightsThe grand launch welcomed more than 900 distinguished guests, including senior Egyptian business leaders, government officials, GCC investors, and international media representatives. High profile personalities in attendance included:• Robert Herjavec – Shark Tank US star & CEO, Cyderes• Arch Dyson – Senior Production Consultant, Sony Pictures Entertainment• Abdallah Sallam – President & CEO, Madinet Masr• Ahmed Tarek Khalil – Founder & CEO, Allianz Middle East• Ahmed El Sewedy – CEO, Elsewedy Electric Group• Mohamed Farouk – Chairman & CEO, Mobica• Ayman Abbas – CEO, ADES International Holding• Dina Ghabbour – Board Member of Ghabbour Group & CEO GB Foundation• Hilda Louca – Founder & CEO at MITCHA

