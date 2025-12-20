Mohammed Obaidanai, founder and CEO of MGE group

MGE group proudly brings Dhofar Marathon’s First Edition with a Mission to Move a Generation as “Dhofar Moves”

What started as a small idea has now become a catalyst for transformation across Dhofar, proving that sports can shift culture, open infinite doors, and change lives for generations to come” — Mohammed Obaidanai, founder and CEO of MGE group

DHOFAR, OMAN, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful testament to transformation, MGE Events, in partnership with Experience Oman, announces the upcoming Dhofar Marathon, under the emotional theme “Dhofar Moves, A Generation Grows” In a Press Conference held in Anantara al Baleed, Salalah, on December 16th.Dhofar is now witnessing a new era, one where sport is not just recreation, but a vehicle of purpose, pride, and potential. This movement that has already touched the lives of over 10,000 children and thousands of adults, reshaping the health and wellness culture of the region of Dhofar.The press conference unveiled the race categories and was witnessed by local and regional outreach, and senior officials, featuring community inclusion programs, and partnerships driving the 2026 edition. It also spotlighted real stories of change, from children & youth who took their first athletic steps to families now embracing movement and health as a way of life.Dhofar Marathon is set to commence during the month of November 2026 and proudly partners with Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah, a haven where timeless Omani heritage meets the height of luxury. Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah, Nestled between the turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Baleed, and framed by coconut groves and tropical gardens, the resort, with its elegant private-pool villas, curated culinary journeys, and world-class wellness offerings, will welcome guests into a sanctuary of discovery, serenity, and cultural depth, while It stands as the perfect setting for the inaugural Dhofar Marathon.The Dhofar Marathon will feature a dynamic format designed to welcome runners of all levels, offering Individual, Relay, and Team competitions, all aiming for the ultimate 42km finish. Participants can take on the full marathon solo or join forces through a Relay (2 runners completing 21km each), or as a Team of 4 (running 10.5m each), allowing every runner to compete at their own pace and strength. With a fast, flat course and minimal elevation, Dhofar’s route is built for speed, positioning it as a serious contender among the world’s premier marathon destinations. Next year’s first edition Marathon will reflect a deep-rooted journey, from the heart of Dhofar’s communities, to the hills, coasts, and valleys that make this unique liked like no other, inspiring every step taken to be one of resilience, unity, and renewal.Mohammed Obaidanai, founder and CEO of MGE group commented:“This is more than a Marathon, it is a call to move, to grow, and to unite. What started as a small idea has now become a catalyst for transformation across Dhofar, proving that sports can shift culture, open infinite doors, and change lives for generations to come. As the event grows in scale, it will continue to position Dhofar as a rising hub for sports tourism, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s commitment to active lifestyles, youth engagement, and diversified economic development”.Commenting on Experience Oman’s partnership with the Dhofar Marathon, Mr. Talal Al Khusaibi, Director General of Heritage and Tourism, said:“At Experience Oman, we are proud to support investments like the Dhofar Marathon that reflect the spirit of our people, the depth of our heritage, and the beauty of our landscapes. This event is a celebration of resilience, unity, and national pride. By connecting communities through sport and showcasing Dhofar’s natural and cultural richness, the marathon embodies the goals of Oman Vision 2040: highlighting sustainable tourism and local engagement, while positioning Oman as a global destination for meaningful, experience-led travel.”Andrea Orrú, General Manager of Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah stated:“As proud partners of the inaugural Dhofar Marathon 2026, we at Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah are honored to host the conference for an event that celebrates resilience, community, and transformation. Our resort, rooted in Omani heritage and surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Dhofar, embodies the spirit of this marathon and we look forward to welcoming guests next year, to experience both the challenge of the race and the unmatched serenity of our sanctuary.”For Marathon registrations, please click here: https://mege.om/event-details.php?Id=31

