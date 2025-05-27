Comprehensive Insights: Global Edge AI for Cybersecurity Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025–2034

Edge AI For Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Edge AI for Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in technology adoption and increased cybersecurity threats have driven substantial growth in the edge ai for cybersecurity market, with a surge from $32.83 billion in 2024 to $45.53 billion in 2025, according to the Edge AI For Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market?

The edge AI for cybersecurity market size has grown exponentially in recent years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 38.7%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be attributed to rising cyber threats, increasing adoption of IoT devices, growing need for real-time threat detection, and rising regulatory compliance requirements, alongside escalating concerns around cloud security.

Moving on to future projections, the edge AI for cybersecurity market is expected to see even greater growth, reaching a staggering $168.24 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 38.6%. Several factors are contributing to this optimistic forecast, including the expansion of 5G networks, increasing edge computing adoption, rising demand for zero-trust security models, growing deployment of AI-driven security solutions, and the implementation of stricter data privacy regulations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23382&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market?

A few key growth drivers fuel this industry's advancement. One significant propellant is the growing demand for data privacy, which refers to protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access, misuse, or disclosure. Businesses and consumers are placing a much higher value on security due to increased cyber risks, more stringent data protection laws, and concerns about digital spying. Edge AI for cybersecurity proves crucial in these respects, protecting sensitive data, enhancing real-time threat detection, and helping entities comply with privacy regulations. An example of this trend in the real world is March 2024's fine issued to social media platforms by the European Union for privacy violations that occurred in 2022. The fine, totalling $3.1 billion, reflected the rising global concern around data protection and user privacy.

Who Are The Key Players In The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market?

Major companies operating in the edge AI for cybersecurity market reflect a diverse range of tech and cybersecurity giants. These key industry players include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, and FireEye Inc.Trellix, among several others. These businesses' strategic initiatives and unique product offerings play a significant role in shaping the industry's landscape.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-for-cybersecurity-global-market-report

What Innovations And Trends Are Emerging In The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market?

Companies are making strides by integrating TinyML advancements into innovative solutions designed to enhance real-time threat detection and minimise computational load. An example of this trend is the launch of CISO Edge, an AI-powered cloud security solution, by US-based IT service management company CISO Global Inc. in March 2025. CISO Edge utilises AI-driven analytics for real-time threat detection, continuous monitoring, and adaptive risk management across various environments, reducing human intervention and ensuring compliance with stringent cybersecurity regulations.

How Is The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market Segmented?

The edge AI for cybersecurity market is segmented into diverse segments related to offerings, applications, and verticals:

Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

Application: Identity And Access Management, Natural Language Processing, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Fraud Detection Or Anti-Fraud, Threat Intelligence, Other Applications

Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Retail, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Other Verticals.

These categories further split into subsegments, with Hardware encompassing Edge AI Chips, Security Modules, Network Appliances, and Gateways, among others. Software includes Threat Detection Software, Anomaly Detection Algorithms, and AI-Based Security Analytics. Services integrate Deployment & Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support & Maintenance, and Managed Security Services.

Which Regions Are Leading In The Edge AI For Cybersecurity Market?

North America held the title of the largest region in the edge AI for cybersecurity market in 2024. Other regions in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive and global perspective of the industry.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-data-center-global-market-report

Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2025

http://thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-hardware-global-market-report

Edge AI Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.